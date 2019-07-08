|
|
Brenda Joyce Haywood Hudson, age 74, of Albemarle passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Hudson was born in Montgomery County on Aug. 27, 1944, to Conley Eli and Eva Mae Dyer Haywood. She was a retired furniture worker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Stoney Horner, and sister, Ann Blalock.
She is survived by her husband, James Henry "Jimmy" Hudson, of the home; son, Ricky Williams and wife, Lisa, of Robbins; daughter-in-law, Wanda Horner; brother, Lonnie Ray Haywood and wife, Carolyn; sisters, Regina LaBounty and Kathy Haywood; and grandchildren, Justin Horner and wife, Keller, and Crystal Horner.
The family will receive friends prior to the graveside service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, at Phillips Funeral Home.
The graveside services will begin at 11 a.m. at Brown's Chapel Christian Church Cemetery, 608 Brown's Chapel Church Road, Robbins, with the Rev. Darryl Honeycutt officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from July 8 to July 9, 2019