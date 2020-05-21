Graveside funeral services for Miss Brenda Kay Murray, age 54, of Lumber City, were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Harrell Hemingway, Rev. Barry Owens and Rev. Andy Brownley officiating.
Miss Murray was born Sept. 27, 1965 in Hazlehurst, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Rudolph Murray and Louise Long Murray.
Miss Murray passed away Sunday, May, 17, 2020 at her home.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Linda (Gene) Richardson of Lumber City, Randy (Lee) Murray of Hazlehurst, Ken (Vickie) Murray of New London and Wendell (Janis) Murray of Lawrenceville; her nieces, Melodie (Michael) Browning, Kimberly (Greg) Tucker, Kayse Murray, Victoria Murray and Christa Murray, her nephews, Mikey (Breanna) Richardson, Randy (Audrey) Murray Jr., Chris (Jennifer) Murray, Will (Tina) Ford and Josh (Amanda) Ford; great-nieces, Danielle Browning, Anna Browning, Hannah Browning, Gabriella Browning, Emily Richardson, Kendra Murray, Briley Ford, Brittany Ford, Leilani Murray, Violet Murray, Hailey Tucker, Ivy Rose Wilcox and Ava Tucker; and her great-nephews, Henry Richardson, Daylan Tucker, Asher Murray, Colt Murray, Landry Murray, Austin Murray and Seth Gay.
Pallbearers were Mikey Richardson, Randy Murray Jr., Chris Murray, Daylan Tucker, Will Ford, Josh Ford, Michael Browning and Greg Tucker.
Sue Sammons, Martha McBride, employees of Community Hospice, and friends and family served as honorary escorts.
Wainright Parlor Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Published in Stanly News And Press from May 21 to May 22, 2020.