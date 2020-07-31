Bruce Lefler passed on July 29, 2020 at Atrium Health Stanly, Albemarle, NC.

The only child of Charles Frank and Esther Sides Lefler, he was born on February 9, 1928.

Welcoming others with a big smile and a witty one-liner, Bruce lived a full life of faith, family, service and adventure.

From 1945-1949, he served in the U.S. Navy.

After 31 years of service, Bruce retired from Barclays American, formerly Home Credit Company.

An avid hiker, Bruce walked many trails with family in North Carolina and Virginia and backpacked the Appalachian Trail from Delaware to Fontana, where he was sure to enjoy one of his favorite things: the smell of coffee on a campfire.

He also enjoyed surf fishing on annual trips to Emerald Isle with the Russell family and family trips to the Canadian Rockies, British Isles, Gaspe, Hawaii and Alaska.

When not traveling, Bruce settled in at home with a good cup of coffee and a book or an Old Western.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rachel Russell Lefler; his daughter, Terri Lefler, and husband, Grant Meacci; and his son, Buddy Lefler; and wonderful grandson, Chris Lefler.

Memorials will be welcomed at Anderson Grove Baptist Church (225 East Main Street, Albemarle, NC 28001) where Bruce was a faithful member.

Due to current conditions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family sends many thanks to the wonderful staff at Trinity Place and a special friend, Martha Morehead.

