Bruce Noblitt, 81, of Locust, died Monday July 1, 2019 at his home.

Born Feb. 22, 1938 in Shelby, he was a graduate of Shelby High School.

He moved to Charlotte in 1962, where he resided most of his life.

Mr. Noblitt retired from Piedmont Natural Gas after 40 years of service.

He was an avid race face, and continued to work for many years in the racing industry.

He was a former member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Charlotte and a current member of Love's Grove United Methodist Church in Stanfield.

Mr. Noblitt is survived by his family, sister Patsy Hutchins; children Jennifer Long (husband Tracy) and Eric Noblitt (wife Mary); grandchildren Grant, Andrew and Bryson Long and Katie and Abby Noblitt.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Love's Grove UMC and will be followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. to celebrate the life of Bruce.

Memorials can be sent to Love's Grove United Methodist Church, 4360 Polk Ford, Stanfield NC, 28163.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Noblitt family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com. Published in Stanly News And Press from July 4 to July 5, 2019