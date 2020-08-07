Calvin Lee Bowers, 85, of Albemarle, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home.
Calvin was born August 15, 1934 in Stanly County to the late Carlie Lee Bowers and Ruby Russell Bowers.
There are no services at this time.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Martha Noreda Bowers; daughter, Rajenna (Floyd "Mickey") Culp; son, Marty (Lisa) Bowers; brothers, Mickey Bowers, Hurley Bowers; sisters, Revonne Hatley, Monica Laton; grandchildren, Tracy Culp, Sherri (Terry) Rummage, Dustin Bowers, Brittany Bowers; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Calvin was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He was a skilled carpenter, and worked for Rusco Fixture Company as a cabinet builder.
Memorials may be made to Prospect Baptist Church, 502 Prospect Church Rd., Albemarle, NC 28001.
