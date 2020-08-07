1/1
Calvin Lee Bowers
1934 - 2020
Calvin Lee Bowers, 85, of Albemarle, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home.
Calvin was born August 15, 1934 in Stanly County to the late Carlie Lee Bowers and Ruby Russell Bowers.
There are no services at this time.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Martha Noreda Bowers; daughter, Rajenna (Floyd "Mickey") Culp; son, Marty (Lisa) Bowers; brothers, Mickey Bowers, Hurley Bowers; sisters, Revonne Hatley, Monica Laton; grandchildren, Tracy Culp, Sherri (Terry) Rummage, Dustin Bowers, Brittany Bowers; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Calvin was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He was a skilled carpenter, and worked for Rusco Fixture Company as a cabinet builder.
Memorials may be made to Prospect Baptist Church, 502 Prospect Church Rd., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Bowers family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
