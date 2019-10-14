|
|
Calvin Lewis Burleson, 80, of Albemarle, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Calvin was born Oct. 7, 1939 in Albemarle to the late Thurlow and Pauline Burleson. He was also preceded in death by brother, Lamar Burleson, and sister, Nancy Lambert.
Calvin retired from Collins & Aikman and was a member of Tabernacle UMC, Albemarle.
He was a loving husband, father and grandpa. Calvin will be forever loved and greatly missed by all.
Survivors include beloved wife of 60 years, Tammy Burleson; daughter, April (Glenn) Fesperman of Huntersville; three granddaughters, Holly, Kelly and Haley; two great-grandsons, Hunter and Reed; and sister, Lovell Mauldin of Albemarle.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Fairview Memorial Park in Albemarle.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Burleson family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019