Carl Malcolm Burris, 86, of Oakboro, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Stanly Manor Albemarle.
Carl was born Jan. 31, 1933 in Stanly County and was the youngest of eight children born to the late Eugene Ephriam and Essie Mae Hinson Burris.
He was retired from Wiscassett Mills and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Julius Eugene Burris and Grant Ephriam Burris; and sisters, Emma Louvenia Burris, Sarah Thelma Davis and Bessie Marene Burris.
Survivors include sisters, Margaret Burris Curlee and Rosa Burris Barbee; and nephew, Reed Barbee and wife Michelle.
Carl will be greatly missed and never forgotten by those who had the pleasure of knowing him and spending time with him.
The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Bonnie Burleson, Pam Holbrook, Brenda Combs and Maria Combs for all the assistance and kindness they gave to Carl.
A graveside service will be conducted with military rites at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Tom Mauldin. Family and friends are welcome.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Burris family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019