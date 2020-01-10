Home

Carl Walter Kimrey


1935 - 2020
Carl Walter Kimrey Obituary
Carl Walter Kimrey, 84, of Badin, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Spring Arbor in Albemarle.
A funeral service for Mr. Kimrey will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Badin Presbyterian Church officiated by the Rev. Dan Wray. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Park with military honors. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.
Carl was born June 7, 1935 in Stanly County to the late George Walter Kimrey and Ethel Thompson Kimrey.
In his youth, Carl enjoyed playing American Legion Baseball. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member at Badin Presbyterian Church for over 60 years.
Mr. Kimrey retired from Alcoa as a Pot Room Supervisor and was a member of the Alcoa 25-year club. He enjoyed delivering meals on wheels for many years and also volunteered with the local Red Cross where he drove in many different Christmas parades.
Carl spent an abundant amount of time helping with the North Stanly High School Band while his children were in the band.
Mr. Kimrey was a former volunteer with the Badin Volunteer Fire Department where he served for many years.
Mr. Kimrey is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jo Ann Hooks Kimrey; daughters, Tina Kimrey Barkley (Rick) of Richfield and Carla Jo (CJ) Kimrey (Vonda) of Salisbury; grandchildren: Drew Barkley, Ryan Barkley, Dylan Barkley and Carlee Kimrey; and sister, Georgia Jane Baucom of Cary.
Memorial contributions can be made to Badin Presbyterian Church at PO BOX 776, Badin, NC 28009.
The family would like to thank the staff and friends of Spring Arbor and Community Hospice for their wonderful care.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Kimrey family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
