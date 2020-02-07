|
Carlena Smith Griffin, 91, of Oakboro passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 in Smith Grove Primitive Baptist Church cemetery.
She was born on April 5, 1928 to the late Crowell "Fred" and Bessie Louise Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Griffin and brother, Jay Lee Smith.
Left to cherish her memories are sisters, Clonnie Mae Eudy and Mary Howell (Larry); nieces, Kay Eddins and Lynn Morris; nephew, Carl Smith; and a host of great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Locust is serving the Griffin family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020