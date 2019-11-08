|
Carlie Jackson Lowder, 93, of Norwood died Friday morning, Nov. 8, 2019 at the Taylor House in Albemarle.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Norwood. The Rev. Ron Dry will officiate and interment will follow in Norwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Carlie was born April 12, 1926 in Stanly County to the late Offie and Stella Brown Lowder.
He was a 1945 graduate of Norwood High School and a WWII Army veteran. He was a charter member of Center Rural Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Woodmen of the World.
He had many talents and spent his working life as a carpenter, brick mason, plumber, farmer and rural mail carrier. Carlie loved anything western, horses, Civil War history and his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Maner Lowder, his former wife, Rachel Shankle, and his two sisters, Mary Agnes Poplin and Lizzie Mae Turner.
Surviving are his nephew, Byron Harward (Sherry) and niece Anita Harward, all of Norwood; great-nephew, Dustin Harward (Stacey); great-niece, Kelli Harward; three great-great nephews, Mayson, Charlie and Ryker; and a special friend of over 50 years, Dave Fisher of Albemarle.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the devoted staff of the Taylor House and Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001 or the Taylor House, 319 Palmer St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019