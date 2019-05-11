Services Edwards Funeral Home 120 College St Norwood , NC 28128 (704) 474-5898 Carlton Hardy Blalock

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Carlton Hardy Blalock, 79, of Norwood, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Mount Zion United Methodist Church. The Rev. David Hatley will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home in Norwood.

Mr. Blalock was born on Sept. 29, 1939 to the late Thomas Alexander and Inez Lowder Blalock.

He worked at Young Manufacturing and retired from Stanly Fixtures.

He was a devoted member to Mount Zion United Methodist Church, where he welcomed everyone.

He will be known for his beautiful gardens and sharing the fruits of his labor with the neighbors.

He loved his family, church and especially his many close friends. He will always be remembered as "Papa," "Topsy" and to his CB radio friends, "Bones."

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Doyle Blalock.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Fay Allen Blalock of the home; his children, Lamar Blalock (Cynthia Greene), Walter Blalock (Cheryl Scaccianoce), and Patricia Almond (Steve Scaccianoce), all of Norwood; grandchildren, Adrian Blalock, Eric Blalock (Hayley), Megan King (Austin), and Casey Coley (Andrew); great-grandchildren, Landon Allen, Wes Allen, Khi McRae, Case Coley, Grayson Blalock; brothers, Bobby Blalock, Wayne Blalock (Peggy); sisters, Caroline Hedman (Jack) and Lois Harward; sister-in-law, Rickey Blalock; and many special friends.

Memorials may be made to Mount Zion United Methodist Church, c/o Ed Hathcock. Published in Stanly News And Press from May 11 to May 12, 2019