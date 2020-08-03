1/1
Carol Dean Lee
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Carol Dean Lee, 80, of Norwood died Sunday afternoon, August 2, 2020 at Atrium Cabarrus.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Norwood. Rev. Mary Hatley will officiate, and interment will follow in Cedar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Dean was born January 6, 1940 to the late William Boyce and Audrey Taylor.
She retired from Stanly County Schools, having served as a Cafeteria Manager.
She was a faithful and dedicated member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Lee, and son, Randy Lee.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sheila Lee of Norwood, and brother, Lewis Taylor of Salisbury.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly & The Uwharrie, 960 North First Street, Albemarle, NC 28001, Gideons International, Stanly South, P. O. Box 182, Albemarle, or Cedar Grove UMC Cemetery Fund, 36071 Rocky River Springs Rd., Norwood, NC 28128.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
120 College St
Norwood, NC 28128
(704) 474-5898
