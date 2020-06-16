Carol Lynne Price Smith, 82, of Albemarle, NC passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
Carol was born January 10, 1938 in Albemarle to the late Lloyd Clarence Price and Flossie Mae Eudy Price.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Howell Clayton Smith, who passed away September 30, 2017; and sister, Marlene Mauldin.
The family received friends on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Albemarle, officiated by her nephew, Rev. Tom Mauldin and Pastor Derrick Adcock. The burial followed at Fairview Memorial Park in Albemarle.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Debra T. Davis of Norwood; and grandson, Bryan J. Thompson of Albemarle.
She was a devoted member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, and loved thread crocheting as long as her health would allow.
She also loved collecting her nativity scenes.
Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 2026, Albemarle, NC 28002, or to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Smith family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Carol was born January 10, 1938 in Albemarle to the late Lloyd Clarence Price and Flossie Mae Eudy Price.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Howell Clayton Smith, who passed away September 30, 2017; and sister, Marlene Mauldin.
The family received friends on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Albemarle, officiated by her nephew, Rev. Tom Mauldin and Pastor Derrick Adcock. The burial followed at Fairview Memorial Park in Albemarle.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Debra T. Davis of Norwood; and grandson, Bryan J. Thompson of Albemarle.
She was a devoted member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, and loved thread crocheting as long as her health would allow.
She also loved collecting her nativity scenes.
Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 2026, Albemarle, NC 28002, or to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Smith family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.