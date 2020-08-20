Carolyn Lyerly Bruton passed away Monday, Aug. 17, in Crossville, TN at the age of 84. A loving wife, mother and sister, she will be greatly missed.

Carolyn was born in Albemarle, NC, in 1936. Carolyn graduated from the Presbyterian School of Nursing in Charlotte, NC, and worked as a registered nurse most of her career.

During her lifetime, Carolyn lived in Columbia, SC, Marietta, GA, Germantown, TN, Lakeland, TN, and finally Crossville, TN.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Jackson Lyerly and Janey Lipe Correll Lyerly. She is also preceded in death by David A Bruton Jr., her husband of 58 years.

Carolyn is survived by two children, David and Scott; three grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Janet Dumford.

Carolyn enjoyed bird watching and volunteer quilting and was a member of the Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church.

No services are planned at this time.

Private interment will be at Stanly Gardens in Albemarle, NC.

