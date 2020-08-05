Carolyn R. Harrington Morton, 87, passed away on August 1, 2020 at Cedar Hill Healthcare Center in Lampasas, Texas.

Memorial services will be held at a later date and time at Stanly Gardens of Memory in North Carolina.

Carolyn was born on August 31, 1932 in Charlotte, NC to Birch B. Russell and Hazel (Mont) Drye Russell.

She grew up in Albemarle, NC and graduated from Albemarle Senior High School in Albemarle, NC in 1949.

After high school she began work for Wiscassett Mills as a Switchboard Operator where she worked for 41 years before retiring in 1988.

She was involved in the Red Hat Society, Stanly County Square Dancers and a member of the Main Street United Methodist Church in Albemarle, NC.

Carolyn married Lex K. Harrington in 1947 in Chesterfield, SC. They were happily married for 43 years until Lex passed away in 1990.

Carolyn married Edgar O. Morton, Sr. in 1999 and enjoyed life by traveling until his death in 2005.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Birch and Monteiz Russell and husbands, Lex K. Harrington and Edgar O. Morton, Sr.

Survivors: son, Edward H. Harrington and wife, Debbie L. Harrington of McAllen, TX; grandchildren, Jerimiah L. Harrington and wife, Marissa of Georgetown, TX, Jessica L. Schmitz of Colorado Springs, CO, Justin L. Harrington and wife, Robin of Loveland, CO, Judith L. Ferguson and husband, Lance of Houston, TX; great-grandchildren, Connor and Drew Harrington of Salisbury, NC.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation or Cure Alzheimer's Fund.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Cedar Hill Healthcare Center, Sneed Funeral Chapel and Resolutions Hospice of Austin.

