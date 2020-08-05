1/1
Carolyn R. Morton
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn R. Harrington Morton, 87, passed away on August 1, 2020 at Cedar Hill Healthcare Center in Lampasas, Texas.
Memorial services will be held at a later date and time at Stanly Gardens of Memory in North Carolina.
Carolyn was born on August 31, 1932 in Charlotte, NC to Birch B. Russell and Hazel (Mont) Drye Russell.
She grew up in Albemarle, NC and graduated from Albemarle Senior High School in Albemarle, NC in 1949.
After high school she began work for Wiscassett Mills as a Switchboard Operator where she worked for 41 years before retiring in 1988.
She was involved in the Red Hat Society, Stanly County Square Dancers and a member of the Main Street United Methodist Church in Albemarle, NC.
Carolyn married Lex K. Harrington in 1947 in Chesterfield, SC. They were happily married for 43 years until Lex passed away in 1990.
Carolyn married Edgar O. Morton, Sr. in 1999 and enjoyed life by traveling until his death in 2005.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Birch and Monteiz Russell and husbands, Lex K. Harrington and Edgar O. Morton, Sr.
Survivors: son, Edward H. Harrington and wife, Debbie L. Harrington of McAllen, TX; grandchildren, Jerimiah L. Harrington and wife, Marissa of Georgetown, TX, Jessica L. Schmitz of Colorado Springs, CO, Justin L. Harrington and wife, Robin of Loveland, CO, Judith L. Ferguson and husband, Lance of Houston, TX; great-grandchildren, Connor and Drew Harrington of Salisbury, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation or Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Cedar Hill Healthcare Center, Sneed Funeral Chapel and Resolutions Hospice of Austin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sneed Funeral Chapel - Lampasas
201 East 3rd St
Lampasas, TX 76550
(512) 556-1183
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 5, 2020
We will love you and miss you Maw Maw! I have so many fond memories of childhood visits to your home in SC! I know you are at peace and with loved ones watching over us!
Justin & Robin Harrington
Grandchild
August 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. We are so sorry for the loss of Carolyn. Our Deepest Sympathy and Prayers are with you at this sad time. Marian & Pat Patak
Marian & Pat Patak
Friend
August 4, 2020
I can remember how kind she always was. My brother blessings to you. May she rest in peace and join those family members waiting at the gate for her.
Doris Rogers
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved