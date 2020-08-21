Mrs. Carolyn Sells Salley, 84, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Levine and Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate.

A private graveside service will be held Monday, August 24, at Sharon Memorial Park.

Mrs. Salley was born on July 16, 1936, in Richfield, North Carolina, to the late Albert H. Sells and Maggie T. Sells.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Salley is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Brunson M. Salley Jr., and siblings, George Sells, Jimmy Sells and Roger Sells.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan S. Pope; son, Brunson M. Salley Ill (Suzanne); and granddaughter, Paris M. Pope. Also surviving are siblings, Sandy Maiden (Thomas) and Randy Sells (Jackie); and nieces and nephews, Kim Williamson, Jennifer Vanhoy, Lori Roach, Angie Lefler, Terri Byrd, Ashley Sells, Maggie Taylor, Mark Sells and Madison Sells.

Carolyn was a beloved member of the Charlotte community. She was a homemaker and an interior designer.

She excelled in everything she did, especially being a mother.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in memory of Carolyn Salley to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC, 28247.

