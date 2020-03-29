|
|
Carolyn Kukel Sharpe, age 73, died peacefully at home on Friday, March 27, 2020.
A native of Burlington, N.C., Carolyn was born to the late Peter and Mary Fowler Kukel.
She graduated from Walter Williams High School and Women's College (now UNCG).
After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, L. Harold Sharpe Jr. Together, for the next 53 years, they raised four children in Albemarle.
Carolyn was involved in volunteering for many organizations throughout the community and was known for her quiet service to others and her community.
She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Albemarle.
Her children and grandchildren were the joy of her life.
She will be missed dearly by her loving husband, L. Harold Sharpe; son, Lance (Stephanie) Sharpe; daughters, Suzanne (Lee) Goins, Mary K. Sharpe and Elizabeth (Leo) Hanus; and 10 grandchildren Hal, Joe, William, Carolyn, George, Grant, Lilly, Hank, Ben and Margaret.
The family wishes to thank their amazing group of friends for their outpouring of love, help, meals, prayers and gifts of kindness.
Also, a special thanks to nurses at Atrium Health Stanly, Trinity Place and at home for their skilled care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Stanly Community Christian Ministry, P. O. Box 58, Albemarle, NC 28002, Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001 or First Presbyterian Church of Albemarle-Ministers Discretionary Fund, 126 W. North St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
A Celebration of Life will be announced once the current COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Sharpe family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020