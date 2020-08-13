1/1
Carolyn Sue "Susie" (Morgan) Roberson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Sue "Susie" Morgan Roberson, 72, of Albemarle, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarle.
Susie was born April 25, 1948 in Stanly County to the late James Lauder Morgan and Lugenia Edwards Morgan.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 33 years, Glen David Roberson, who passed away in 2011; sister, Mary Ellen Tripp; and brother, Harry Morgan.
The family received friends from 1-1:45 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral followed at 2 p.m. in Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Stanly Gardens of Memory.
She is survived by her daughter, Angie (Kenny) Davis; brothers, Jimmy, Billy and Tony Morgan; grandchildren, Joseph Blalock, Taylor Mauldin and Conner Blalock; step-grandchildren, Jordan Davis and Kennedy Kirby; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3800 Shamrock Dr., Charlotte, NC 28215, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38101.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Roberson family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral
02:00 PM
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved