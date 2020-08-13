Carolyn Sue "Susie" Morgan Roberson, 72, of Albemarle, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarle.
Susie was born April 25, 1948 in Stanly County to the late James Lauder Morgan and Lugenia Edwards Morgan.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 33 years, Glen David Roberson, who passed away in 2011; sister, Mary Ellen Tripp; and brother, Harry Morgan.
The family received friends from 1-1:45 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral followed at 2 p.m. in Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Stanly Gardens of Memory.
She is survived by her daughter, Angie (Kenny) Davis; brothers, Jimmy, Billy and Tony Morgan; grandchildren, Joseph Blalock, Taylor Mauldin and Conner Blalock; step-grandchildren, Jordan Davis and Kennedy Kirby; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 3800 Shamrock Dr., Charlotte, NC 28215, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38101.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Roberson family.
