Carrie Dell Aldridge, 83, of Albemarle passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, April 18, 2020 at Bethany Woods.
A Celebration of Carrie's Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Norwood. Rev. Mike Lisk will officiate.
Carrie was born Feb. 5, 1937 in Lexington, Virginia to the late Charles and Ava Gleason Arehart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Aldridge, her son, Billy Aldridge, her daughter, Faye Goodman, and her granddaughter, Brandee Aldridge.
She is survived by five sons, Danny Aldridge (Wanda) of Albemarle, Kenny Aldridge (Sylvia) of Lexington, Va., Eddie Aldridge (Karen) and Charlie Aldridge (Billie Jo) of New London and Nick Aldridge (Crista) of Albemarle; three daughters, Jean Almond of Norwood, Jackie Harris of Albemarle and Missie Chapman (Robert) of Albemarle; 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren. Also survived is a special friend, Shelia Stichnoth.
Due to an order issued by NC Governor Roy Cooper to limit crowd size, the service may only be attended by family, funeral home staff and guest personally invited by the family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020