Carrie Jeanette Deese Barbee, 82, of Richfield, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarle.
Carrie was born September 8, 1937 in Stanly County to the late John Lester Deese and Rose Ray Ritchie Deese.
She was also preceded in death by her twin brother who died at birth; her other brothers, Richard, George, Theron, John and Benny Deese; and sisters, Belezora Almond, Mary Almond, Lois Almond and Letha Long.
The graveside service to celebrate her life will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Richfield Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Ruth Ann Sipe.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Wade Lee Barbee of the home; son, Darnell Barbee of the home; brother, Ritchie Deese; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Carrie was the long time member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church; and at the time of her passing, she was the longest living member.
She loved her church and church family, and was a member of the LCW.
She retired from Collins & Aikman as a lab technician.
Carrie enjoyed gardening and loved baking. She was known for her incredible cakes. She was a genuine and gentle person who was beautiful inside and out.
Memorials may be made to The Pat Summit Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Dr., Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902 to help fight Alzheimer's or Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 111 E. Church St., Richfield, NC 28137.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Barbee family.
