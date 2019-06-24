Carroll Reuben Lowder

Obituary Condolences Flowers Carroll Reuben Lowder was born April 9, 1932, in Stanly County, North Carolina.

He was the fifth of six children of Cull and Victoria Lowder. He was predeceased by his siblings, Doyle Lowder, Edna Czerski, Felix Lowder and Iris Russell.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Wingate United Methodist Church, 111 Hinson St., Wingate. The family will receive friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Jones Lowder; his sister Hazel Lefler of Albemarle; three children, Douglas Lowder (Cheryl), of San Leandro, Calif., Patrick Lowder (Valerie) of Lilburn, Ga., and Cynthia Lowder Dean (Jim), of Raleigh; and four grandchildren: Scott Lowder of Washington, D.C., Nolan Lowder of Columbia, S.C., Nicholas Dean of Raleigh and Reno Lowder of Lilburn, Ga.; and half siblings, Jack Lowder, Joyce Lowder and Hal Lowder.

Mr. Lowder received his Associate's Degree from Pfeiffer College, where he played baseball and shot pool. There he met and later had the good fortune of marrying Carolyn Jones in 1954.

He earned a degree in History from Wake Forest College. He served in the Army Signal Corps in the late 1950s, and the G.I. Bill gave him the opportunity to graduate from Wake Forest School of Law.

After working briefly as a criminal lawyer, he entered state government in the early 1960s and served as Union County Clerk of Court, Juvenile Court Judge and District Attorney for the 20th Judicial District of North Carolina until his retirement in 1994.

Later in life, Mr. Lowder lost his hearing, which he sometimes used to his strategic advantage.

He helped young lawyers learn their craft, and mentored them about legal practice. He was an unlikely feminist, advocating for the appointment of the first female judges in North Carolina.

He tried to be fair with defendants, for which many are still grateful, but was harsh with those who mistreated women and children.

In retirement, he shopped at flea markets, bringing home many bargains for Carolyn to organize.

Mr. Lowder had a soft heart for animals, caring for a succession of rescued dogs.

Most summers Mr. Lowder would plant an enormous garden and especially enjoyed showing off his tomatoes.

His children would regularly visit him to share in the bounty, often returning to their homes with crates of produce.

Before her death in 1996, Mr. Lowder and his mother would have unofficial contests to grow the largest tomato. He always lost, but did not mind, as he loved his mother dearly.

The family wishes to thank Mr. Lowder's caregivers at Avendelle Assisted Living in Wingate for their care during his last months of life.

In lieu of flowers, please send any gifts to Turning Point Services, Inc., PO Box 952 Monroe, NC 28111.

Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com.

Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Lowder family. Published in Stanly News And Press from June 24 to June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.