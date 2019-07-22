Catherine Ann Early, 70, of Richfield passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 as the result of a motor vehicle accident.

Her funeral service will be in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel at 3 p.m. Wednesday with Pastor Ron Loflin officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Born Dec. 7, 1948 in Stanly County, she was the daughter of the late Jake Glover and Geneva Ridenhour Glover.

She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Norwood and was a retired employee of E. J. Snyder. She loved to read and to make greeting cards.

Her husband, Terry Early, passed away shortly after her, as a result of the motor vehicle accident.

She is survived by sister Shirley Smith (L. C.) of Norwood, very special Aunt Dianne Winfree (Gerald) of Richfield and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family requests that memorials be made to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Early family.