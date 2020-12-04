1/1
Cathryn Caulder Harwood
1936 - 2020
Cathryn Caulder Harwood, 84, of Albemarle passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Trinity Place, Albemarle.
A visitation will be held at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. A private graveside service will be held later.
Born February 29, 1936 in Stanly County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Charles C. Blalock and Juanita Farmer Blalock. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Albemarle and was co-owner of Harwoods Florist in Albemarle.
Mrs. Harwood is survived by her husband Claude Harwood of the home, son Andy Harwood (My Phoung) of Georgia, daughter Cathryn Beth Harwood of Albemarle, two grandchildren Holly E. Brackins and Abagail P. Harwood, and two great-grandchildren Cooper and Cathryn Grace.
A daughter, Jody Oliver, and a sister, Hilda, preceded her in death.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 1578, Albemarle, NC 28002.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
