Chad Wilson Dennis, 48, of Albemarle passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Atrium Health Cabarrus, Concord.

A private graveside service will be held at Salem United Methodist Church with Rev. David Talbert officiating.

Born Jan. 16, 1972 in Albemarle, he was the son of Linda Eudy Johnson and husband Rick of Albemarle and the late Terry Dennis.

He was a graduate of Albemarle High School where he was active in sports and was quite the athlete.

He enjoyed fishing with his Pa, watching Carolina basketball games, tinkering with his tractor and hanging out with his Granny. He was a member of Paul's Crossing Baptist Church and was a Maintenance Supervisor with the N.C. Department of Transportation.

In addition to his mother and step father Linda and Rick Johnson, he is also survived by a brother, Trent Dennis of Albemarle; Aunt and Uncle Denise and Sherrill Smith of Albemarle; step-siblings, Kristi Treptow, Blair Johnson and Andy Johnson; and best friend Marc Lefler.

Due to Chad's selfless act of organ donation, eight potential people will be given a chance of hope and a better life.

Memorials may be made to the Salem United Methodist Church New Building Fund, 20987 NC-73, Albemarle, NC 28001.

