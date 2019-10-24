|
Chadwyck Lane Mauldin, 27, of Albemarle, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at his home.
Chadwyck was born May 20, 1992 in Stanly County to Rodney and Pamela Mauldin.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Grace Mauldin.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Robert Britt.
In addition to his parents, Chadwyck is survived by his sisters, Emily Whitley and Sarah Mauldin; nephews, Ryder and Asher Whitley; grandmother, Elizabeth Tarleton; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials may be made to Bridge to Recovery, 2111 Stafford St. Ext., Monroe, NC 28110.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Mauldin family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019