|
|
Charles Edward "Jake" Ash, 77, of Albemarle passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in his home.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Salem United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Talbert officiating. Burial will follow in the Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Born April 2, 1942 in Oakland, Md., he was the son of the late Homer Ash and Alta Knox Ash.
He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and was a retired supervisor with Rusco.
Mr. Ash is survived by his wife, Karen Ebaugh Ash of the home; son, Tommy Ash of Rutherfordton; daughter, Tina Krug of Virginia; nephew, Michael Ash; brother, Homer Ash of Maryland; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brothers Joe Ash and Tommy Ash and sister Peggy Ash.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019