|
|
Charles Leroy Tucker, 85, of Albemarle passed away Nov. 11, 2019 in his home.
His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Palestine United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kevin McCormac and the Rev. Boyd Joyce officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. in the church sanctuary prior to the hour of the service.
Born June 21, 1934 in Stanly County, he was the son of the late Charlie Tucker and Vernie Mauldin Tucker.
He was a retired employee of Wiscassett Mills and was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church. He enjoyed watching TV, especially western movies.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nellie Pickler Tucker of the home; son, Charles E. Tucker and wife Sandra of Albemarle; two grandchildren, Davin W. Tucker and wife Christina of China Grove and Damon Seth Tucker and wife Whitney of Albemarle; and four great-grandchildren, Emily, Bailey, Emery and Berklee.
A son, Phillip Lee Tucker, and two brothers, Bob and Jimmy Tucker, preceded him in death.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019