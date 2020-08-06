1/1
Dr. Charles "Bob" Payet
1945 - 2020
Dr. Charles "Bob" Payet was born in March 1945 and passed away on August 1, 2020.
He married Frances Anne Trivette, daughter of Francis and Dorsey Trivette of Albemarle, NC, on August 5, 1967.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be sent to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Charlotte, NC; Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte Region; or Thompson Child & Family Focus, Matthew, NC.
A memorial service will be held in the future when possible.
For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
