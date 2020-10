Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Ralph Baucom, 65, passed away at his home in Denton, Friday, October 23, 2020.

Born June 18, 1955 in Denton, he was the son of Mattie Gardner Baucom, and the late Flave Baucom.

Charles is survived by his mother, Mattie Baucom of the home; and his siblings, Robert Baucom of Marshville, Betty Surratt of Denton, Kaye Lowder of Albemarle and Larry Baucom of Asheboro.

Services entrusted to Midstate Cremation & Funeral Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store