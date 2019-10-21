|
Charles Wesley Beckler, 72, of Albemarle died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Memorial Baptist Church. Dr. Josh Phillips will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall.
Charles was born Aug. 31, 1947 in York, S.C. to the late William and Bonnie Messer Beckler. He was a retired boiler maker and master brick mason.
He is survived by his wife, Dee Rich Beckler of the home; two sons, Randy and Chris Beckler of Rock Hill, S.C.; stepdaughter, Leslie Burleson of Norwood; stepson, Joby Rich of Asheboro; four grandchildren, Wesley Burleson, Alyssa Accord, Nick Rich and Sean Burleson; a sister, Peggy Turner of Georgia; and two brothers, Joey and Sonnies Beckler, both of Rock Hill, S.C.
Because of Charles's love of animals, the family request memorials be made to Stanly County Humane Society, 2049 Badin Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019