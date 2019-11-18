Home

Charlie Sistare

Charlie Sistare Obituary
Charlie Sistare, 49, of Charlotte died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Sallie Sistare; daughter, Suzannah Sistare; son, Beau Sistare; mother, Debbie Biggers; and father and stepmother, Ed and Connie Vincent Sistare.
A gathering for family and friends will be at Tillery Tradition Country Club, 214 Tradition Dr., Mount Gilead, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
