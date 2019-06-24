Charlie Spencer Eudy Jr., 79, of New London, went to Heaven at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019.

Charlie was born Oct. 17, 1939 to the late Charlie Eudy Sr. and Lilly Mae Eudy.

He enjoyed being with family and going to family reunions.

Charlie was a farmer by profession and also a chicken grower. His hobbies included fishing, going to the Outer Banks, whittling and tractor pulls. He also enjoyed coloring books and word finds in his latter months preceding his death.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Lambert Eudy; and grandsons, Wesley Poplin, Charles and Christopher Poplin and Andy Morton.

Survivors include wife, Sarah M. Eudy; daughters, Crystal Ridenhour, Phyllis Poplin, Barbara Poplin and her husband Mike; two stepsons, John Charles Morton and Mark E. Morton; grandchildren, John Ridenhour, Charley Starnes, Hailey Calloway, Tayor, Elijah, Seth, and Joshua Morton and Tanner Pugsley; great-grandchildren, Brittany Ridenhour, Jayden Calloway, R.J. Starnes, Emma Ridenhour and Avery Calloway; sisters, Joyce, Betty, Brenda; and brothers, Jim and Rick.

The funeral was Sunday at Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Kent Little. Guest vocalist was Ellen H. Prince. Burial followed in Pauls Crossing Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Stanly and The Uwharrie.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Eudy family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com. Published in Stanly News And Press from June 24 to June 25, 2019