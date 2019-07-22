|
Charlotte "Lottie" Hardin, 87, formerly from Oakboro, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Benefis Peace Hospice, Great Falls, MT.
Lottie was born Oct. 31, 1931 in Erlangen Germany.
Survivors include son, Harry Hardin and wife; daughter, Angie Bratten and husband; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Lottie worked at the West Stanly High School cafeteria for more than 20 years, where she enjoyed feeding the high school students. She was a member of Red Cross Baptist Church.
In 2013, Lottie moved to Great Falls to be with family.
Lottie will be truly missed by all those who knew her and loved her.
Published in Stanly News And Press from July 22 to July 23, 2019