Home

POWERED BY

Charlotte "Lottie" Hardin


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte "Lottie" Hardin Obituary
Charlotte "Lottie" Hardin, 87, formerly from Oakboro, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Benefis Peace Hospice, Great Falls, MT.
Lottie was born Oct. 31, 1931 in Erlangen Germany.
Survivors include son, Harry Hardin and wife; daughter, Angie Bratten and husband; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Lottie worked at the West Stanly High School cafeteria for more than 20 years, where she enjoyed feeding the high school students. She was a member of Red Cross Baptist Church.
In 2013, Lottie moved to Great Falls to be with family.
Lottie will be truly missed by all those who knew her and loved her.
Published in Stanly News And Press from July 22 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.