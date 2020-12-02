Charlotte Lee Ross Hartsell, 81, of Albemarle, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her home.
Charlotte was born December 29, 1938 in Oakboro to the late Robert Clyde Ross and the late Elizabeth Carriker Ross.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, James Lee Hartsell, who passed away in 2012; brother, Harold Ross; and two infant sisters.
The family received friends from 1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Plyler Baptist Church. The funeral service to celebrate her life followed at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary, officiated by her grandson Rev. David Brock. There will be a private burial at Oakboro Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, LeeAnne Broadway of Salisbury, Ross Hartsell of Albemarle; son, James (Sheri) Hartsell of Albemarle; grandchildren, Alan, Elizabeth, David, Brittany, Brandon, Quincy, Ceyanna, Cody, Ryan, and Caleb, and 24 great-grandchildren.
Charlotte was a dedicated teacher, but the greatest lesson she taught was to love the Lord and to love your family unconditionally. The love that she had for her family was her greatest earthly achievement.
Memorials may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice, 1024 Albemarle Road, Suite 904, Troy, NC 27371.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Hartsell family.
