Chia Yang, age 62, passed away on July 5, 2020 at Atrium Health Center in Charlotte, NC.

He was born on April 4, 1958 in Laos.

Chia was a veteran of the Laotian Civil War (Secret War) and aided the United States during the early 1970s.

He escaped to Thailand in 1975, where he became a refugee with his wife.

In 1980 Chia, his wife and two children moved to the United States.

Chia was a machine operator and worked hard every day of his life.

He loved his family and enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow.

He was always excited to take his grandchildren to the nearby Dollar Tree to get them toys.

Chia liked to hunt, fish, garden, fly airplanes, and was an excellent cook. He was not shy to bust a dance move when opportunity presented itself.

Chia served as a volunteer firefighter to help stop forest fires in California.

Chia's family will dearly miss his positive attitude and loving nature.

He is survived by his wife Blia; two sons, Chai and Chee; six daughters, Ia, Youa, Pa, Kia, Yeng and Ma; two brothers and a sister; nine grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A service will be held on August 7 at 10 a.m. at Stanly Gardens of Memory in Albemarle, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store