|
|
Chris Deese Purdy, 64, of Port Orange, Fla., passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Halifax Health Hospice.
She was the daughter of the late Elton and LaRue Deese.
Chris grew up in Badin and graduated from North Stanly High School. She graduated from University of South Carolina with a degree in journalism and later got a second degree in music.
Survivors are husband Robert Purdy of Port Orange, sister Brenda Deese Burleson of Mt. Gilead and sister Marky Deese of Columbia, S.C.
Her brother, Johnny Deese, preceeded her in death.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019