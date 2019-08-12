Home

POWERED BY

Chris Deese Purdy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris Deese Purdy Obituary
Chris Deese Purdy, 64, of Port Orange, Fla., passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 in Halifax Health Hospice.
She was the daughter of the late Elton and LaRue Deese.
Chris grew up in Badin and graduated from North Stanly High School. She graduated from University of South Carolina with a degree in journalism and later got a second degree in music.
Survivors are husband Robert Purdy of Port Orange, sister Brenda Deese Burleson of Mt. Gilead and sister Marky Deese of Columbia, S.C.
Her brother, Johnny Deese, preceeded her in death.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.