Chris Harwood, 56, of Oakboro, went to be with Jesus on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Mr. Harwood was born June 29, 1963 in Mecklenburg County to the late Veston Levi Harwood and the late Jane Whitley Harwood.
He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.
He married his wife, Kathy, on Aug. 3, 1985. Together, they have three children.
Chris was a passionate musician and used his talents to bring joy to many people. He was active in his church and most recently served as Choir Director.
He loved to both travel and watch his Atlanta Braves play baseball.
Most importantly, he was a beloved papa and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Chris is survived by his wife; children, Andrew Harwood, Holly Mc-Laughlin (Tyler) and Ava Harwood; his grandchildren; Ella Harwood, June McLaughlin and Kol Weatherly; and sister; Beth Lemly.
The family would like to say a special thanks to everyone at Levine Cancer of Albemarle. The care and compassion Chris received there was phenomenal.
Dr. Induru was always the face of encouragement…and Jodi Neal, Chris thought you were a miracle worker. Also, the staff at Same Day Surgery - Atrium Health Stanly, you all became like family and loved us so well.
There will be a graveside service on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Rocky Mount Baptist Church Cemetery at 4167 Rocky Mount Church Road in Polkton. Service officiated by Pastor Billy Hill.
Memorials may be made to the Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020