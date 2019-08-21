|
Christopher Lee Vanhoy, 35, of Albemarle passed away Aug. 18, 2019. A memorial service to honor his life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel, Albemarle with the Rev. Joe Smith and Mr. Kelly Russell speaking.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care.
Born Nov. 29, 1983 in Albemarle, he was the son of Sidney Vanhoy of Albemarle and Kristy Lowder Wilhoit of Albemarle. He was a supervisor at the landfill for Cabarrus County and was a member of South Albemarle Baptist Church.
He loved hunting, fishing and being outside and he loved his dog, Rocco. He was an active supporter and participant in the Sawtooth Farm Disabled Hunt each year.
He is survived by his father, Sidney Max Vanhoy of Albemarle; mother, Kristy Lowder Wilhoit and husband Robert of Albemarle; sister, Michelle Baldwin and husband Tyler of Albemarle; nephew, Blake Baldwin; and niece, Lexi Baldwin.
Memorials may be made to the Sawtooth Farm Disabled Hunt. Checks may be made to NWTF and earmarked Sawtooth Hunt and mailed to BRS, PO Box 456, Richfield, NC 28137.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019