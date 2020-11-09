1/1
Christopher Todd Griffin
1967 - 2020
Christopher Todd Griffin, 53, of Oakboro, NC, passed away on October 30.
He was born in Charlotte, NC on September 4, 1967.
He was married to Debra Griffin on Nov. 5. He was a loving husband and caring father who would do anything for his family and will be missed deeply.
He was survived by Pamela Lambert and her husband Matthew and his grandchildren Isaac, Emma, Jonathan and Shawn Lambert, brother Ronnie Griffin and sister Donna Wyatt.
Funeral arrangements will be held November 14 at 2 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church of Locust.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
