C.J. Eudy


1928 - 2019
C.J. Eudy Obituary
C.J. Eudy, 90, of Star, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro.
Mr. Eudy was born Nov. 25, 1928 in Stanly County to the late Caleb L. Eudy Sr. and the late Ila Eudy. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Helen Eudy; sister, Lucy Geneva Eudy; and brothers, George Eudy, Harvey Lee Eudy and Floyd Eudy.
C.J. was an avid Duke and NASCAR fan. He loved working for Friendly Chevrolet.
C.J. was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during WWII.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Barbee's Grove Baptist Church at 24819-A Barbees Grove Church Road in Oakboro. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Ed Lowder. Burial will follow, with military honors, in the church cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Jean Eudy; sons, Lane Eudy and wife Melinda and Mark Eudy; stepsons, Bobby Berry and wife Marion and Lyn Berry; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Eudy family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
