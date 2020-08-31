1/1
Clarene (Brewer) Coley
1936 - 2020
On Saturday, August 29, 2020, Clarene Brewer Coley, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at age 83.
Clarene was born on October 26, 1936 in Badin, NC.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Coley, and great-granddaughter, Karsyn Jernigan.
Clarene was a lifelong member of Bethel UMC.
She was a co-owner of Hester Transfer and Storage with her husband, Joe.
Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family. She was a very devoted grandmother and had a way of making sure her grandkids knew how loved they were. She also enjoyed reading and gardening.
While living at Spring Arbor, she enjoyed going to Bible study and playing bingo.
She is survived by her son, Danny Coley and wife Kathleen; her grandkids, Justin Coley and wife Meghan, Dana Jernigan and husband Britt, Bonnie Sells and husband Terry; and 6 great-grandkids, Kobe, Tucker, Lila, Kyndal, Laine, and Gavin; as well as several sister-in-laws and a brother-in-law.
A graveside funeral service will be held at Bethel UMC in New London on September 2, 2020 at 10 a.m., with a viewing prior to the service at 9 a.m.
The family asks for donations to Hospice of Stanly County in lieu of flowers.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Coley family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
