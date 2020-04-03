|
|
Clay Daniel "Danny" Talbert, Jr., 71, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at NorthEast Medical Center.
Danny was born Nov. 28, 1948 to parents Clay Daniel "Hamp" Talbert Sr. and Martha Efird Talbert.
He enjoyed spending time with his friends, including his faithful dog, Layla. He also enjoyed chocolate milkshakes, NASCAR racing and growing tomatoes.
In recent years, Danny found hope in Christ and fellowship at North Albemarle Baptist Church.
Danny is survived by his brother, Jerry (Sheila) Talbert; sister, Martha (Dale) Morehead; nephews, Travis (Jennifer) Morehead, West (Jamie) Talbert; and nieces, Amy (Jason) Phibbs and Kelley (Alex) Lowder; along with three grandnieces and six grandnephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and niece, Jane Grey Talbert.
The family expresses love and appreciation to Dr. Garry Swartz and the staff at Levine's Cancer Center. Also, for the many caring friends and healthcare workers that have supported Danny during his illness.
Service arrangements will be made at a later date.
Memorials may be made to North Albemarle Baptist Church, In Memory of Danny Talbert, 401 Park Ridge Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020