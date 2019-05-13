Clinton Ward Helms, 85, of Charlotte passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Atrium University City Hospital, Charlotte.

His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Locust with Rev. Tommy Ross and Rev. Kinney Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the church from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Born March 10, 1934 in Union County, he was the son of the late Homer Braxton Helms and Madge Melissa Preslar Helms.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Locust and was retired from Frito Lay.

Mr. Helms was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen Louise Austin Helms, as well as two brothers, Donald Ray Helms and wife Margaret of Wingate and Johnny Helms of Charlotte.

He was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Clinton Helms, and a grandson, Christopher Brian Helms.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Mother's Morning Out Program at First Baptist Church of Locust, 320 S. Central Ave., Locust, NC 28097.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Locust is serving the Helms Family.