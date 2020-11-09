1/1
Clona Lee Almond "Tink" Barbee
1951 - 2020
Clona "Tink" Lee Almond Barbee, 69, of Albemarle, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.
Tink was born January 24, 1951 in Mecklenburg County, NC to the late Bernice Guy Almond, Sr. and Ruby Lee Efird Almond.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Mike Barbee.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service to celebrate her life will follow at 6 p.m. in Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel officiated by Rev. Billy Hill.
She is survived by her daughters, Felica (Barry) Almond, Leah (Jerry) Harward; brother, Guy (Tina) Almond; sister, Pat (Richard) Little; grandchildren, Chase Calloway, Chandler (Danielle West) Frick, Chelsea Frick, Daylan Harward, Chaeden Frick, Kayden Harward; significant other, Junior Morton; special friends of the family, Kayla Simpler, Jake Whitley, Michele Hed-rick; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved pets.
Tink was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She was a spunky spitfire that was always there for everyone, and will truly be missed.
Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312, or American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or www.heart.org.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Barbee family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
