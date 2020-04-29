Home

Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC 28107
(704) 888-5571

Clontz Lee Curlee


1922 - 2020
Clontz Lee Curlee Obituary
Clontz Lee Curlee, 97, of Mint Hill, NC passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Clear Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Mint Hill.
Mr. Curlee was born Sept. 25, 1922 in Oakboro, NC to the late James Lee Curlee and the late Ethel Marie Smith Curlee.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Ruth Curlee; sister, Zula Little; brother, James Lloyd Curlee; as well as his daughter-in-law, Judi Nelson Curlee.
Survivors include his son, Ron Curlee of Mint Hill, NC; grandson, Matthew Curlee; granddaughter, Sarah Curlee; grandson, Daniel Curlee and wife Sarah; great-grandchildren, Hudson and Evelyn Curlee; and sister, Gertrude Coble.
The family had a private graveside service on Thursday, April 30 at Oakboro Cemetery, officiated by Chaplain Amanda Lewis of Novant Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Curlee family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press on Apr. 29, 2020
