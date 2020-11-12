Clyde Keith Hinson of Oakboro, NC, passed away on November 9, 2020.
Born on June 9, 1937, to Clyde and Fronia Hinson. Keith lived his life as a servant of Christ, loving his family, his church and his community. He was selfless in his love, generosity and provision to many.
A graduate of Oakboro High School in 1955 and NC State University in 1959. Keith served in the Army and Army Reserves from 1959-1963. After which, he had a successful 38 year career in the Poultry and Agri-business.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Virginia H. Smith.
Survived by his wife Marion Hinson; sister, Shelby Hinson Curlee; children, Christopher Hinson (Christine) and Jean Hinson Hall (Kurt), and two grandchildren, Reeves Hall and Levi Hinson.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 17236 Frog Pond Road, Oakboro, officiated by Rev. Shad Hicks.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 17236 Frog Pond Road, Oakboro, NC, 28129.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Hinson family.
