Cobern Steve Parker, 77, of Albemarle, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Mr. Parker was born April 19, 1942 to the late Coburn Ray Parker and Willie Melton Parker Tucker.
Steve severed honorably in the United States Navy.
He is survived by his two sisters, Anita Parker Ross and Wanda Parker Meacham and their families.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Parker family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019