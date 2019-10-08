Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188

Cobern Steve Parker


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cobern Steve Parker Obituary
Cobern Steve Parker, 77, of Albemarle, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Mr. Parker was born April 19, 1942 to the late Coburn Ray Parker and Willie Melton Parker Tucker.
Steve severed honorably in the United States Navy.
He is survived by his two sisters, Anita Parker Ross and Wanda Parker Meacham and their families.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Parker family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cobern's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now