Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Salem United Methodist Church
20987 N.C. Highway 73
Albemarle, NC
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:45 PM
the fellowship hall at Salem United Methodist Church
20987 N.C. Highway 73
Albemarle, NC
View Map

Cole Franklin Mabry


2000 - 2019
Cole Franklin Mabry Obituary
Cole Franklin Mabry, 19, of Richfield, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center Main in Charlotte.
Cole was born March 18, 2000 in Stanly County. Cole loved to hunt, fish and play golf. He dearly loved his family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the fellowship hall at Salem United Methodist Church, 20987 N.C. Highway 73, Albemarle. The funeral will follow in the church sanctuary at 2 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Kent Little and the Rev. Steve Combs. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Survivors include mother, Sabrina Whitley Mabry of Albemarle; father, Dennis Mabry of Richfield; stepmother, Dianna Mabry of Richfield; sister, MaClay Mabry; stepbrothers, Gage May and Aren May; and grandparents, Keith and Ann Whitley of Albemarle, Tommy and Pam Martin of China Grove, Clyde and Marlene Maners of Mt. Grove, Mo., and Donna Fraley of Norwood.
Memorials may be made to LifeShare of the Carolinas, 5000 Airport Center, Pkwy., Charlotte, NC 28208.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Mabry family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from June 28 to June 29, 2019
