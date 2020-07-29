On July 23, 2020, Colin Marie Braswell Guidas went to sleep peacefully at the Inn at Quail Haven Nursing Facility, Pinehurst, and awoke in her heavenly home to meet her late husband, Lonnie, and loved ones at the golden gate.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Wadesboro and interment will follow at Hopewell United Methodist Church, Peachland, North Carolina.
Colin was born July 6, 1931 in Albemarle, North Carolina to the late Clyde Clarence Faulkner Sr. and Ollie Lizette Ridenhour Faulkner.
She graduated from Albemarle Senior High School in 1949.
She was a world traveler and well-versed in speaking over six languages. More importantly, she was a devout Christian and "silent missionary" spreading the gospel to families in third-world countries. While residing in the third-world, she taught children American customs.
She retired with McCoy Federal Credit Union as Executive Administrative Assistant in Orlando, Florida.
She was married 46 years to the love of her life, Lonnie Edward Braswell, who preceded her in death in May 1996. Together, they traveled the world and were stationed with his work as an agent with the Office of Special Investigations with the United States Air Force in Turkey and Germany during the Cold War years.
After retirement from the United States Air Force, she and her husband settled in Orlando, Florida. She lived in Orlando, Florida, until her health began to decline.
In October 2018, her niece and caregiver, Kim Faulkner Rhyne, brought her to Pinehurst to reside.
She is preceded in death by her six siblings: Opal E. Hicks, Horace C. Faulkner, Clyde C. Faulkner Jr., Clevon L. Faulkner, Herman D. Faulkner and Jack H. Faulkner; and second spouse and companion who preceded her in death in 2018, William J. Guidas.
Surviving are her nieces and nephews of both families whom she loved dearly.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to Tina and John Bowman of Inverness, FL, who were her caregivers in Orlando and also to the staff at the Inn at Quail Haven Nursing Facility in Pinehurst and Liberty Home Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org
) or Hopewell United Methodist Church designated to the Cemetery Fund,
1715 Hopewell Church Rd., Peachland, NC 28133.
