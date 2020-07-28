Colleene Lillie Harris Russell, 85, of Albemarle, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Trinity Place in Albemarle.
Colleene was born February 13, 1935 in Stanly County to the late Ewell Eugene Harris and Lillie Octiva Lowder Harris.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jason Lee Russell in 2002; and son, Edward Eugene "Eddie" Russell.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. She laid in state on Thursday from 12-5 p.m. for friends to pay their respects without the family present. The funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Friday in Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel, officiated by Rev. Billy Hill and Rev. Delane Burris. She was laid to rest at Stanly Gardens of Memory.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Russell (Billy) Hill of Albemarle; sister, Madge Harris Stoker; grandchildren, Melissa Whitley, Connie Ridenhour, Karen Russell; great-grandchildren, Kayla Whitley, Logan and Brendan McDonald, Malorie Russell, Evan and Hannah Ridenhour; and great-great-grandchildren, Brentley and Kacyn Lilly, Jaxton Everyn Lowery, Atreyu Edward Russell; sister-in-law, Pauline Carpenter; step-grandchildren, Dathan D'Agostino, Julianne Byrd; and step-great-grandchildren, Kiersten and Adelyn Byrd.
Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 644 Edgemont St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
